Businessman Catarama, Liberal Right candidate in presidential elections

stiripesurse.ro
Viorel Catarama

Businessman Viorel Catarama will be the Liberal Right's candidate to the office of Romania's president in the November elections. 

His candidacy was validated on Saturday, at the first congress of the Liberal Right, organised in Botosani. 

Catarama was unanimously endorsed through the open vote of the over 400 delegates. 

"In Romania, too, all these endless discussions that the president cannot do anything, that the president is a notary, must come to an end. It is not true. The president has all necessary means and weapons to put into practice the will of the Romanian people," Catarama said. 

According to him, his candidacy will take place under the slogan "Security and prosperity." 

Within the congress, Catarama was also elected chairman of the Liberal Right party. The two first deputy chairs and four deputy chairs of the party were also designated by secret vote.

