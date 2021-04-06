 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Buzarnescu, pair with Friedsam, qualifies for quarters in doubles event at Bogota (WTA)

buzarnescu

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu, paired with German Anna-Lena Friedsam, qualified for the quarter-finals in the doubles event within the Bogota (WTA) tennis tournament, with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after 7-6 (4), 6-4 with Indonesian couple Beatrice Gumulya / Jessica Rompies.

Buzarnescu and Friedsam, number three favorites, achieved victory after an hour and 37 minutes.

The Romanian-German pair ensured a check worth 2,300 dollars and 60 WTA points in the doubles, and will later on play in the quarter-finals against the couple that won the the match, Iana Sizikova (Russia) / Yafan Wang (China) - Jessica Plazas / Antonia Samudio (Colombia).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.