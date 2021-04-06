Buzarnescu, pair with Friedsam, qualifies for quarters in doubles event at Bogota (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu, paired with German Anna-Lena Friedsam, qualified for the quarter-finals in the doubles event within the Bogota (WTA) tennis tournament, with total prizes of 235,238 dollars, after 7-6 (4), 6-4 with Indonesian couple Beatrice Gumulya / Jessica Rompies.

Buzarnescu and Friedsam, number three favorites, achieved victory after an hour and 37 minutes.

The Romanian-German pair ensured a check worth 2,300 dollars and 60 WTA points in the doubles, and will later on play in the quarter-finals against the couple that won the the match, Iana Sizikova (Russia) / Yafan Wang (China) - Jessica Plazas / Antonia Samudio (Colombia).