BVB opens Monday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session lower, with transactions of 1.79 million RON (362,347 EUR), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange decreased by 0.08 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a similar drop, while the BET-FI index of the SIFs decreased by 0.14pct.

The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, decreased by 0.05pct.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decrease by 0.06pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK increased by 0.13pct.

According to the BVB information, Carbochim (+6.06pct), Sphera Franchise Group (+2pct) and Cemacon (+1.85pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Romcab (-2.61pct), Rompetrol Well Services (-1.36pct) and SIF Oltenia (-0.85pct) were down.