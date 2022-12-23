BVB opens on the rise Friday's trading session on most indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session higher on most indices, with transactions of 2 million RON (143,560 EUR), carried out in the first 50 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.14 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a similar development.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an slight increase by 0.03pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK went down 0.14pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decline of 0.40pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.03pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.22pct.

According to the BVB information, Artego (+4.03pct), Digi (+1.89pct) and Vrancart (+1.28pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of SIF Muntenia (-2pct), SIF Oltenia (-1.71pct) and Compa (-1pct) were down.