 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

BVB opens Thursday's session lower

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session lower, with transactions of 2.6 million RON (536,151 EUR), carried out 35 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange decreased by 0.05 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a decrease by 0.06pct.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decrease by 0.06pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK increased by 0.20pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decrease by 0.58pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.31pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.04pct.

According to the BVB information, Electrica (+3.70pct), Erste Group Bank AG (+1.33pct) and Aerostar (+1.30pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Zentiva (-4.37pct), SIF Muntenia (-3.19pct) and Transgaz (-1.04pct) were down.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.