BVB opens Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session lower, with transactions of 2.6 million RON (536,151 EUR), carried out 35 minutes after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange decreased by 0.05 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a decrease by 0.06pct.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded a decrease by 0.06pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK increased by 0.20pct.

On the other hand, the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decrease by 0.58pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.31pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, declined by 0.04pct.

According to the BVB information, Electrica (+3.70pct), Erste Group Bank AG (+1.33pct) and Aerostar (+1.30pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Zentiva (-4.37pct), SIF Muntenia (-3.19pct) and Transgaz (-1.04pct) were down.