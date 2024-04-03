BVB stocks close Wednesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks closed Wednesday's session higher, on total trades of RON 62.44 million (EUR 12.56 million).

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks advanced 0.13%, to 17,044.36 points, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB increased by 0.17%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks was up 0.19%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.60%.

The BET-FI index of financial investment stocks increased by 0.40%, while the BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, was down 0.32%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies was down 0.59%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, with RON 13.8 million in trades, followed by Banca Transilvania, which generated trades worth RON 7.56 million, and Romgaz, with trades of RON 4.47 million.

The top three risers were Grup Industrial Electrocontact (+14.44%), Armatura (+13.49%) and Sinteza (+6.67%).

The top three fallers were COMCM Constanta (-6.90%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-5.50%) and SIF Hoteluri (-5.34%).