BVB stocks open Friday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stocks opened higher on Friday, on trades of RON 9.9 million (EUR 1.9 million) 30 minutes into the trading session, told Agerpres.

The main BET index reflecting the developments in the 20 most liquid stocks rose by 0.67%, and the BET-Plus index reflecting the developments in the 43 most liquid BVB stocks advanced 0.63%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose by 0.61%, and the BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, was up 0.57%.

The BET-FI index of financial investment stocks increased by 0.18%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities stocks, rose by 0.89%.

According to BVB, the top three risers were COMCM SA Constanta (+14.55%), UCM Resita (+14.29%), and ROMCAB (+3.75%).

On the other hand, the top three fallers were Promateris (-4.69%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-3.7%), and SIF Muntenia (-2.3%)