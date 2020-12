The former president of the Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was indicted, on Tuesday, by the General Prosecutor's Office for abuse of office and complicity to usurp official attributions, according to AGERPRES.

Tariceanu is accused of not acknowledging the cessation of the mandate of Senator Cristian Marciu, who had a final court ruling regarding the infringement of the law of incompatibilities.

In the same case, Senator Cristian Marciu was indicted for usurping official attributions.