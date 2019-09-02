Canadian Ambassador Kevin Hamilton inaugurates first Canadian kindergarten in Southeast Europe, in Sibiu

Canada's Ambassador in Bucharest, Kevin Hamilton, inaugurated on Monday, in central Sibiu, the first Canadian kindergarten in Southeast Europe, where 32 children are enrolled, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Sibiu is a county in which you want to settle and raise your children. You are geographically blessed, and people are wonderful here. The Canadian observers present at the European Union Summit organized in Sibiu were thrilled with the city. I think it's time for us, the embassy, to take advantage of the good image that Sibiu has in front of Canadians and to encourage companies to come and invest here," Ambassador Kevin Hamilton said in a meeting with the Prefect of Sibiu, Maria Minea.

Prefect Maria Minea believes that this kindergarten will attract Canadian investors to the area.

"We have a very well trained workforce, qualified in various fields, we have young people with excellent results. We can build strong and profitable partnerships for both countries, in different fields: industry, agriculture, tourism, services," stressed Maria Minea.