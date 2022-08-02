Canadian Royal Air Force begins Air Policing mission in Romania

The Canadian Royal Air Force will begin their mission of air police in Romania on Thursday, according to a press release sent by the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The Canadian squad, formed of approximately 180 military (pilots and technical staff) and six CF-188 Hornet aircraft, will execute enhanced Air Policing under NATO command for the following four months, along with military belonging to the Romanian Air Force and F-16 Fighting Falcon and MiG-21 LanceR aircraft, and another CF-188 Hornet aircraft will take part in exercises organized with NATO allies during the same period.

This is the 6th rotation at Mihail Kogalniceanu military air base from the Canadian Royal Air Force, after the ones executed in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Furthermore, the Canadian military have also carried out a mission in Romania, in Campia Turzii in 2014, MApN specifies.

According to the quoted source, the joint Air Policing missions contribute to developing reaction and deterrence capacity, as well as consolidating inter-operability between the Romanian and Canadian Air Force.

Deploying CF-188 Hornet aircraft in Romania is part of implementing the action Plan for ensuring NATO's operational capacity on the Alliance's Eastern Flank, both in the North area, as well as in the South and proves NATO's unity and determination as a response to the challenges of the the security sector.AGERPRES