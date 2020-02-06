 
     
Cannabis crop, discovered in specially arranged tent in Oradea

canabis

The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors detained three people, under the charge of growing an indoor cannabis crop in a specially arranged tent in northwestern Oradea.

The DIICOT prosecutors - the Oradea Territorial Service together with the judicial police officers from BCCO Oradea on Wednesday conducted five home searches, in the area of Oradea, that led to the discovery of an indoor cannabis crop, consisting of 25 mature plants, representing 4.5 kg of green plant matter.

Also seized were 5 ecstasy tablets, 1.5 grams DMT, 2 grams of dry cannabis, a specially designed tent for growing cannabis plants, LED lamps, fans, carbon filter, fertilizers and the sum of 1,300 lei (rd. 270 euro).

The three defendants were to be presented on Thursday to the Bihor Tribunal with a preventive arrest motion for a period of 30 days.AGERPRES(

