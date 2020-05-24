Capital City Mayor Firea: Tommorrow we'll start testing programme on a sample of 10,500 Bucharesters

Capital City Mayor, Gabriela Firea, on Sunday told a press conference at the PSD (Social Democratic Party) headquarters that tomorrow the municipality authorities will start an antibody testing programme on a sample of 10,500 Bucharesters, to establish if they were infected with the novel coronavirus or not.

"Tomorrow we will organise a press conference together with the six districts' mayors to start the project to carry out antibody tests, on a tiny drop of blood from the tip of the finger, on a sample already established by the INSP (National Public Health Inspectorate) experts from all Capital City's districts, on different age categories, from most neighbourhoods," explained Firea.She added that the tests will be carried out on the National Arena, by observing all the international regulations in the field."After doing the tests we will find out how the coronavirus circulated in Bucharest, what is the number of persons who have already had the infection and got immune and we will be able to, together with the central authorities, take the necessary relaxation measures for our community based on real information," said Firea.