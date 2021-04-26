The car scrappage schemes "Rabla Clasic" and "Rabla Plus" start on Monday, and individuals can go, starting at 10:00, to the validated carmakers in order to complete the registration formalities, while the legal entities can send acceptance files to the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM) in order to access the two schemes, reports agerpres.

The lists of producers who have signed participation contracts with AFM are posted on the institution's website www.afm.ro, in the sections dedicated to the respective schemes.

According to the data of the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP), this year's edition of the "Rabla Clasic" scheme will have a total budget of 440 million lei, by 35 million lei more than in 2020, which will allow the purchase of over 55,000 new, less polluting vehicles.For 2021, within this scheme, both the scrapping premium will be increased - from 6,500 lei to 7,500 lei, and the ecobonus for hybrid technology - from 2,500 lei to 3,000 lei, as well as the ecobonus emissions below 96 grams of CO2 per km - from 1,000 lei to 1,500 lei.The maximum amount that can be settled from the costs of a new car through the "Rabla Clasic" can reach approximately 2,250 euros, given that the eco-bonuses can be combined with each other and added to the scrapping bonus.