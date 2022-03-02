Car with Ukrainian refugees involved in traffic collision

A car carrying eight Ukrainian refugees, including three children, was involved in a car accident in the town of Beclean, Bistrita-Nasaud County on Wednesday at around 03:00hrs.

Beclean is crossed by National Road 17, the main road connecting Moldavia and Transylvania.The Bistrita-Nasaud County Ambulance Service reported that a car with conscious, stable persons of Ukrainian nationality was involved in the accident, and first responders went to the scene.For its part, the Bistrita-Nasaud Emergency Management Inspectorate reported that eight people, five adults and three children were involved in the accident, with one person arriving at the hospital, a woman who had a minor head injury.Beclean Mayor Nicolae Moldovan told AGERPRES that, according to his information, there were three children in the car, four women and the driver, who allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.Following the accident, the refugees stayed for a few hours at a boarding house in Beclean, after which they drove away to Germany, according to the mayor.