Caracal case/ In rem criminal case opened into handling of criminal investigation bodies

Prosecutors of the Justice Crime Investigation Section (SIIJ) ordered the start of in rem criminal proceedings for abuse of office in the handling by the criminal investigation bodies of the killing of two teenage girls in Olt County.

"The prosecutors of the Justice Crime Investigation Section instructed on July 28, 2019 the commencement of in rem criminal proceedings for abuse of office in connection with the circumstances in which the criminal investigation bodies have taken/not taken action during the investigations conducted in the case of the killing of the Olt County teenage girls," SIIJ said in a release.On Monday SIIJ prosecutors and judicial police officers collected documents from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Craiova Court, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism - Craiova Territorial Service, the Craiova Court of Appeal, the Olt and Dolj Police County Inspectorates.Hearings and other investigative activities have also been carried out.The activities are to continue on Tuesday.