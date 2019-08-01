 
     
Caracal case/Investigation to be carried out by DIICOT prosecutors in top jobs

Inquam Photos / Bogdan Dănescu
criminal Caracal

Three prosecutors from DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism) will be in charge of the investigation in the Caracal case, under the direct coordination of chief prosecutor Felix Banila.

"The prosecutors in management positions at DIICOT - the Central Structure - the Section for Combating Organised Crime will carry out the investigation under the direct coordination of the chief-prosecutor, after DIICOT took over the file no. 203/D/P/2019 from the Craiova Territorial Service, with the criminal proceedings being carried out under an emergency regime to establish the judiciary truth," reads a press release of the DIICOT.

According to some judiciary sources, Alina Albu and George Lucian Patuleanu - chief prosecutor and deputy chief prosecutor with the Section for Combating Organised Crime at DIICOT, will work in this file.

Gheorghe Dinca, the suspect in the case of the missing girls from Caracal on Thursday was brought to the DIICOT headquarters in Bucharest, to be heard by the prosecutors.

