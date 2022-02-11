The carry-on luggage abandoned on a sidewalk in Sibiu did not present any danger, the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate announced.

"The mission of the police forces has ended. The carry-on luggage was empty, without presenting any danger", states the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate.

A woman from Sibiu announced the authorities on Friday evening, after seeing a piece of carry-on luggage abandoned on the sidewalk in front of the house, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Around 6.30 pm, a woman called through 112 the Sibiu County Police Inspectorate, noticing that on the sidewalk in front of her house, respectively on G. Enescu Street (...), there is an abandoned piece of carry-on luggage. The Sibiu County Police Inspectorate has urgently dispatched several crews to the scene, assess the risks and take all measures to protect the population", the police representatives said.

According to the same source, the presence of bomb squad specialists was requested, in order to carry out the pyrotechnic control. Also, forces of the County Gendarmerie Inspectorate and the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations were deployed in the area.