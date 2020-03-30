Cars wait in line for five hours to enter Romania through Nadlac II border crossing point

People arriving at the Nadlac II border crossing point on Monday around noon seeking to enter the country are forced to wait in line for at least five hours for the transit procedures, because they come in very large numbers.

The representatives of the Arad Border Police told AGERPRES that the crowding was caused by the restrictions imposed in Hungary, which only allows a transit corridor through the country during the night. Thus, on Monday morning, there were thousands of persons who reached the Romanian border."We are currently operating eight entry lanes, but the number of passenger cars having arrived at the Nadlac II checkpoint for transit is extremely large. And we also need to carry out the medical controls to stop preventing the COVID-19," said the spokesman of the Arad Border Police, Filip Ionut Matei.Within 24 hours, from 8.00 am on Sunday to 8.00 am on Monday, as many as 5,900 persons entered Romania through the Nadlac II border crossing point, with 2,300 transport means.The waiting time at the Nadlac I border crossing point, which is also open for transit, is 30 minutes, in the context in which there is only one entry lane available.