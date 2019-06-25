Cartel Alfa leader: Collective bargaining agreement - an instrument against social dumping Romania is a major source of

The collective bargaining agreement is a fair-distribution tool that can block social dumping Romania is the main source of in Europe, through the almost 4 million workers who left their homeland, president of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation Bogdan Hossu said on Tuesday, in his address to the international conference on collective bargaining organized during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

"The collective bargaining agreement is a fair-distribution tool, and we hope that this fair distribution will also effectively stabilize workforce in Romania, block the social dumping we are the main source of through the almost 4 million workers who left Romania, and solve the issue of the general welfare of Romanian workers," said the ALFA Cartel leader.

"The major discrepancies across the country, the fact that almost half of the country's workers collect the minimum wage - in fact an instrument under the collective bargaining agreement intended to combat tax evasion on the labor market - actually show that the government must clearly express its vision and political options regarding the change of the legislative framework, in order to improve it. Social dialogue also means reconsidering the trust between social actors, and in this regard we consider that a real social dialogue is the foundation we can build on. I hope that the authorities' plans to promote the Administrative Code via emergency ordinance, although the social partners have not yet completely expressed their point of view, will face opposition and that the government gives today the necessary signal that it wants a stable construction for everyone," Bogdan Hossu said.

"Today's meeting is important, because it should translate into practice, in a very clear form, the Social rights Pillar that the European Commission, the Council of Europe, the Parliament of Europe have signed. For us, and I am referring to the social partners in Romania, it means a clear signal that we need to focus on changing the legislative framework. The best practice examples presented in the first part of today's sessions have shown that the legislative framework needs to be changed, and in this case we further want the government to expresses its view on the two initiatives submitted to Parliament and which are actually aimed at changing the legislative framework, but which do not meet all the wishes of the social partners and which will not transpose into practice what we all expect: an efficient dialogue, as an instrument capable of bringing social peace, increasing competitiveness and at the same time defend the rights of Romanian workers," said the leader of the 'Cartel ALFA' National Trade Union Confederation.