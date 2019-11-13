 
     
Case file on gendarmes' intervention of August 10 to be declassified this week

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Marcel Vela

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said the case file regarding the intervention of the gendarmes in the public protests of August 10 will be declassified this week. 

"It will be declassified this week and you will be updated on this action that will take place at MAI [Interior Ministry]. It is possible to declassify it; there are some procedures in which other institutions are involved, but my answer is as soon as possible, by Friday at the latest," Vela told Europa FM radio station on Tuesday. 

He added that he could not give a very clear answer because he had to communicate with other institutions to receive a declassification notice. 

"I am sure that the answer will be received very quickly, meaning hours, not days, and given the context, it is possible for us to make a statement on this subject any time starting tomorrow. You will learn about the events, the involvement of the institutions and everything the file contains," said Vela.

