Catalin Drula: Shameful press conference of Nehammer and Weber in Austria

Inquam Photos
Save Romania Union (USR) President, Catalin Drula on Wednesday considered as "shameful" the press conference held by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the leader of the EPP group in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber.

"Shameful press conference in Austria. The head of the EPP, the political group of which the PNL is a part, stood shoulder to shoulder with the Austrian chancellor while he explained how, for reasons that have nothing to do with Romania, we are being denied a legitimate right. Absolutely scandalous. What values and principles does this EPP group have if it allows and supports a member state to be held hostage by an Austrian politician free from any norms of common sense?" Drula wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES

