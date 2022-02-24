Catalin Drula (USR): Russian aggression cannot be justified or accepted in any way

The interim chairman of Save Romania Union (USR), Catalin Drula, affirms that the Russian aggression cannot be justified or accepted in any way, and the Russian Federation must now bear the full force of international sanctions, Agerpres reports.

"Vladimir Putin started an illegitimate and cruel war last night. It is a monstrous aggression against a peaceful country. Romania's attachment to democratic principles and the ideal of freedom forces us to stand in solidarity with Ukraine in these extremely difficult times," the USR leader wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.USR urges the government to do everything possible to help "our neighboring country and the Ukrainian people.""It does not matter that we are now in opposition, we will support these efforts with all we can. The Russian aggression can in no way be justified or accepted. That is why we cannot passively witness the destruction of a state and a nation, whose sole fault is they wanted to decide their own fate. The Russian Federation must now bear the full force of international sanctions," Catalin Drula wrote.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the introduction of martial law in all territories.