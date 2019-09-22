Catalin Ivan submits his candidacy for presidential elections

Former Social-Democratic MEP Catalin Ivan on Sunday submitted at the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) his candidacy for the presidential elections, saying at the BEC headquarters that this is an opportunity to make known the political project he has joined, the Alternative Party for National Dignity, and which is intended as "an alternative to the current political class".

Catalin Ivan specified that he will submit to the BEC a number of 235,119 signatures that he managed to gather with the help of the representatives of the party that supports him, the Alternative for National Dignity (ADN).

"It means a great opportunity to make our project known. First of all, ADN is an alternative to the current political class, we intend to make politics in a different way, to come with politicians in front of Romanians and, secondly, we talk about national dignity as the sum of the individual dignities, we are talking about a coherent project for the regeneration of Romania, for the change of the foundation of the Romanian society and of the political class", declared Catalin Ivan.

He stressed that at the present time Romania needed more than ever "a much deeper debate about the real situation" of the country, in which to participate as many candidates as possible and added that, in his opinion, the number of 200,000 signatures required by law for the application is "excessive".

"Maybe we should have seen a lot more argumented projects. The fact that this election debate will be vitiated by the fact that many candidates have failed to gather signatures is a very big loss for us all. We were hoping that there would be as many as possible, as there are people that have coherent projects that could have contributed fundamentally to the electoral debate. It is a missed opportunity from my point of view. So, I think this number of signatures is excessive," Ivan said.