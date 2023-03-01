CCIR head Daraban: Through Constanta Port, Romania can represent significant investment attraction point

Through the Constanta Port, Romania can represent a significant investment attraction point through the geographical positioning, with access to the Black Sea and access to the Danube River, President of the the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) Mihai Daraban stated, told Agerpres.

The CCIR president participated on 27 February, alongside representatives of the most important Romanian companies with potential of import-export in Latin America, in the forum called "Business opportunities with the regions of the world" organized by the World Chamber Federation (WCF), in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce of Bogota.

"The new geopolitical context in which the entire European continent finds itself because of the war in Ukraine places Romania in the position of a country with vital importance, especially in respect to ensuring the supply and production chains. Through its geographical positioning, with exit to the Black Sea and access to the Danube River, Romania, through the Constanta Port, can represent a significant investment attraction point. Thus, all the goods that come from the East by sea pass through the Suez Canal, and from here to the Constanta Port it is only three and a half days of navigation, compared to the 11 days it would take to enter the Rotterdam Port, which ultimately means lower costs. From the Constanta Port, goods can be transported to the rest of Europe, also by waterway, using the Danube River. Also, for the goods coming from the West, from Gibraltar to Constanta there are only seven days of navigation," Mihai Daraban stated.

The event was attended by representatives of the chambers of commerce from 27 countries from four continents, as well as over 1,000 businessmen from several states, including Romania.

The format is structured around four large topics, namely: access to markets, digitization, sustainability and promotion of feminine management, with sessions dedicated to promoting business opportunities in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, North America and South America.