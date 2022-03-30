CCIR supports use of maritime transport through Suez Canal to boost Black Sea trade

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) supports the capitalization of maritime transport through the Suez Canal for intensifying trade in the Black Sea, the chairman of the employers' organization, Mihai Daraban, said during a visit in Turkey, according to a press release sent by CCIR.

A CCIR delegation, led by Mihai Daraban, is in Istanbul on Wednesday and Thursday, for a series of meetings with Turkish authorities, as well as with representatives of the Cameral system in Turkey.

"CCIR launched in the fall of 2020, during the meeting of BSEC (Black Sea Economic Cooperation) states, of which Turkey is also part of, an initiative that targets the capitalization of maritime transport through the Suez Canal, by establishing preferential prices for BSEC cargo ships. We consider that this initiative can have a significant impact on the economy of Romania and Turkey, if we continue to explore the advantages of the Black Sea's geographical positioning. We must find the best solutions for boosting trade in the Black Sea, given the new geopolitical situation in Ukraine. Unfortunately, the Black Sea was not a target for maritime traffic during peace time either, which is why we must grant special attention to developing commercial relations with the states in the region," said the chairman of CCIR, quoted in the press release, Agerpres.ro informs.

"There is a joint concern of Romania and Turkey of managing to revitalize commerce in the Black Sea. Although we are registering increasing numbers every year regarding commercial volume, this area holds a much larger potential that could be exploited. In this sense, we support CCIR's initiative of discussing with the representatives of Egypt in regards to identifying optimum solutions for traffic on the Suez Canal. Regarding the Black Sea, which unites the two states, we must look at this vicinity from a commercial stand point. Turkey is ready to share with Romania from its experience, especially through infrastructure projects we wish to achieve together," said the vice chairman of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Selcuk Ozturk.

According to the National Trade Registry Office (ONRC), the total value of trade between Romania and Turkey was 7.03 billion Euro at the end of 2021.

At thet level of January 2022, there were 16,842 Turkish companies operating in Romania, with a subscribed share capital of 655.5 million Euro.