CCIR, to hold conference on competitive environment and competitiveness of Romanian economy, on Monday

The Competition Council organizes, on Monday, at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), the conference on "Competitive environment and competitiveness in key-sectors of the Romanian economy".

The event will benefit from the participation of representatives of authorities, the Parliament of Romania, together with members of the employers' organizations and professional associations, as well as representatives of the legal and academic environment.

According to the organizers, among those who will give speeches are Mugur Isarescu - the governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR), Mihai Daraban - the president of the CCIR, Bogdan Chiritoiu - the president of the Competition Council, Florin Danescu - executive president of the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB), Silvia Vlasceanu - the Employers' Federation of Associations of Energy Utility Companies, Valentin Mavrodin - director in the Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) and Mihaela Toader - director in the Ministry of European Funds (MFE).