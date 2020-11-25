 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CCR: Amendments to pay law - unconstitutional (sources)

CCR

On Wednesday, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) admitted the Liberals' notification regarding the amendment and supplementation of the Framework Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds, sources from the CCR specified for AGERPRES.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) shows in the notification sent to the Constitutional Court that the law violates the principle of bicameralism, in the context of a significantly different form of the law adopted by the Chamber of Deputies in relation to the one adopted by the Senate, of major legal differences between the two forms, as well as the regulation of some important elements that deviate from the goal pursued by the initiators.

The Liberals also invoke the violation of the principle of fiscal-budgetary responsibility.

The PNL demands that the CCR rule that the law is unconstitutional as a whole.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.