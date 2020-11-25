CCR: Amendments to pay law - unconstitutional (sources)

On Wednesday, the Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) admitted the Liberals' notification regarding the amendment and supplementation of the Framework Law 153/2017 on the remuneration of staff paid from public funds, sources from the CCR specified for AGERPRES.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) shows in the notification sent to the Constitutional Court that the law violates the principle of bicameralism, in the context of a significantly different form of the law adopted by the Chamber of Deputies in relation to the one adopted by the Senate, of major legal differences between the two forms, as well as the regulation of some important elements that deviate from the goal pursued by the initiators.

The Liberals also invoke the violation of the principle of fiscal-budgetary responsibility.

The PNL demands that the CCR rule that the law is unconstitutional as a whole.