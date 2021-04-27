CCR voices disapproval of concerted attacks on Constitutional Court of Republic of Moldova

The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) relayed on Tuesday that it disapproves of the "concerted attacks" on the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova and the constitutional crisis created in this country, report agerpres.

"The Constitutional Court of Romania is concernedly watching the development of events that regard the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova. We express our full solidarity and empathy towards our colleagues, members of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova, We disapprove the concerted attacks towards the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova and the constitutional crisis created in the Republic of Moldova, which has as a target to annihilate efforts to build, maintain and consolidate an authentic democracy. To encourage disrespect of the decisions of the Constitutional Court equates, without a doubt, to an instigation to breach the law, the rule of law, to annul the essence of democracy itself. The supremacy and prevalence of the Constitution are joint ideals that find their fount in our joint history, but also in our European future," says the CCR, in a release sent on Tuesday.

The CCR states that, since its establishment through the 1994 Constitution, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova earned a good international reputation, which also justified its election to exercise the chairmanship of the Conference of European Constitutional Courts, for a three year mandate (2021-2024), a body that gathers 41 courts with constitutional jurisdiction."This meant a new European confirmation we are proud of, being the expression of a true European constitutionalism. It's eloquent in this sense to recall the international events hosted by the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova, with a constitutional theme, the variety and actuality of the subjects discussed which rendered a positive echo, a full and well-founded recognition and international support. We are in step and we will walk together down the path that proves difficult for us, as well, sometimes, in the difficult task of validating and consolidating constitutional democracy and the rule of law," the CCR also says.