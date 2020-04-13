CE Oltenia employees to be put on furlough, by rotation, as of 13 April and until 17 June

The approximately 13,000 employees of the Compex Energetic Oltenia - CEO (Oltenia Energy Complex) will be put on furlough, by rotation, as of 13 April and until 17 June, the measure being taken as a result of the significant decrease of the electricity sales and, implicitly, the company's revenues, according to a news release posted on Sunday evening on the website of the company.

Between January and March, CE Oltenia registered a significant decrease of electricity sales, the company's revenues, respectively, which will deepen in the coming months. In order to avoid some serious damages with a long-term effect on the employees, the regulation of some measures to temporarily reduce the activity is necessary, without terminating working relationships."In this regard, there was established, at the level of each organizational entity, the minimum staff scheme that can ensure the safe activity and the temporary interruption / reduction of the activity of the company during 13 April and 5 June, which will have the effect of scheduling, during this time, a number of a minimum number of 17 working days on furlough/employee, in one tranche or at least two tranches. Between 13 April and 10 May, a number of 6,532 employees out of a total of 12,860 will be put on furlough, with the rest of the employees to be put on furlough between 11 May and 7 June," the CEO release mentioned.The same source shows that during furlough, the CE Oltenia employees can benefit, according to the Collective Labour Contract at the company level, a gross entitlement accounting for 75 percent of their basic salary, a seniority bonus and a monthly increment.