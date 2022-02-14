CEC Bank registers net profit up by 5.12% in 2021

CEC Bank reported a net profit of 355 million RON in 2021, going up by 5.12% from the previous year, and assets have gone up by 22.7% and exceeded the threshold of 50 billion RON, according to the bank's results, posted on Monday.

Last year, net income from interest reported by CEC Bank summed up 1.1 billion RON and remained stable when comparing with the previous year, while net income from fees has gone up by 11.4%, to the value of 297.5 million RON.

CEC Bank's net profit has gone up in 2021 to 355 million RON (estimated, currently being audited), which has gone up from 337.7 million RON in 2020.

According to the quoted source, the total portfolio of loans granted to non-banking customers (account balance) has gone up by 17% in 2021 (over market average of 14.8%) to up to 26.9 billion RON.

At the same time, deposits attracted from clients have gone up by 20.8% from year to year to year (41.9 billion RON), with a share of approximately 70% of the population segment.

The data communicated by the bank shows that in 2021 it has granted 6,700 new mortgage loans, with a value of over 1.7 billion RON (+53% from 2020), approved approximately 850 investment loans, of over 3.3 billion RON (+133%) and supported over 8,000 companies with financing for current activity, with a value of over 5.7 billion RON.

According to the results, the rate of non-performing loans registered a level of 5.28%, with a slight decline from 5.52% registered at the end of 2020.

Founded in 1864, CEC Bank currently has the most extended national network, with over 1,000 branches and territorial units with assets that exceeded 50 billion RON at the end of 2021, Agerpres informs.