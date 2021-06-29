Censure motion/Citu: Motion establishes alliance between PSD and AUR; it will fail

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday, in the plenary sitting of the Parliament, that the censure motion, which "will fail," is the official act that "establishes" the alliance between PSD and AUR.

He stressed that, regardless of political costs, the reforms undertaken in the government program will be carried out.

"We are making these reforms because Romania is moving forward. This is the Government that will make reforms regardless of obstacles. We are reforming the pension system, the salary system, the public administration and the justice system. We are reforming the pension system to ensure that increased pensions will be paid also in 2030. We are reforming the judiciary to correct the pro-criminal policy of PSD, to lift CVM. We are reforming state-owned companies to ensure that we no longer throw Romanians' money into black holes. The reforms will ensure predictability because only in this way we will be able to develop Romania. We are in the stage where if we do not do something, if we do not do these reforms, we will remain at the tail end of Europe, where PSD has kept us for so many years. This is what really bothers you, PSD gentlemen, that we are lifting Romanians out of poverty and you will no longer be able to keep them captive in the logic of social benefits," the prime minister stated.