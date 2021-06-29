Censure motion/Citu to PSD: You will not get rid of the one you fear most

Prime Minister Florin Citu declared on Tuesday, in the plenary sitting of the Parliament, at the debate of the censure motion, that the social democrats consider him "their biggest enemy," but he conveyed to them that they will not get rid of him because he "solved" the elections within the PNL.

"12.12.2019. 13.05.2020. Do you remember what these dates represent? Two simple motions tabled against me by PSD. Not to mention countless interpellations, calls for Prime Minister's Hour, Government Hour and so on. Romanians understood already the conclusion of these PSD tricks. The social democrats see in me their greatest enemy, a threat. And we see it in this motion today. Why? Because I am the only one who has systematically and vehemently opposed any collaboration, under any form with PSD. All Romanians must know that I will never compromise, but especially when it comes to PSD, you already know what kind of politician I am, and you know that I would never, but never, even joke, to bring down my own Government and then to govern with PSD. I entered politics being a convinced liberal and I will fully respect the liberal principles and values. Gentlemen from PSD, you hope in vain. You lie to yourself. After September 25 it will be even worse for you. I solved the elections in PNL, you will not get rid of the person you fear the most," said Florin Citu.