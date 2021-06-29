Censure motion/PSD's Ciolacu: Come back to earth, stop the madness of loans

On Tuesday, PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu asked prime Minister Florin Citu "to come back to earth" and stop the "madness of loans," in order not to create other "generations of sacrifice.""Mr Orban, you lost the election again. No matter how you try to turn this around, 17 is bigger than 15, just as PSD is better than your whole coalition of losers. Mr Orban, your colleagues are also right to demand your resignation. How many elections you must lose before you go? And we are also right (...) Mr Barna, I am only talking to you, because Mr Ciolos is looking for the man who can give birth. After Sunday, I believe you that you don't know your name even when you are holding your ID, but be optimistic, you have a real potential for growth, like your colleague Ghinea zero, cause only zero separates you from the infinity to the sky Mr Citu, you still have the audacity to sit there and tell the Romanians how good their life is? How great is that their children did not have their allowances increases, how well are the pensioners doing without having their pensions increased? Tell the millions of Romanians paid with the minimum wage how well they live on two lei more a day. (.. .) Mr Citu, your arrogance does not help, on the contrary, look at the history of the colleagues whose president you want to be, the whole gang of the former PD [Democratic Party - editor's note] behind you have burst into arrogance and lost. Come back to earth, stop the madness of loans. There are so many generations of sacrifice. Do not create more," Ciolacu told the joint plenary sitting of Parliament at the debate on the censure motion.
He added that each newborn in Romania will pay 2,500 euros for the loans contracted by the Government.