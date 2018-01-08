Central bank adjusts interest rate policy upward to 2pct per annum

The interest rate policy per annum is raised as of Tuesday, January 9, 2018, to 2 per cent, from 1.75pct, the central bank (BNR)'s Board decided on Monday, a release by the National Bank of Romania sent to AGERPRES announces.

Moreover, the BNR's Board also ruled to adjust upward the interest rate for the deposit facility to 1pct per year, and the interest rate related to the crediting facility to 3pct per year, from 2.75pct per year.Another decision by the central bank's Board is focused on keeping the current levels of the crediting institutions' minimum mandatory reserve rates applicable to the liabilities in the national currency RON and foreign currency.