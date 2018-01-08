stiripesurse.ro

  
     
DESCARCA APLICATIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
FII LA CURENT CU STIRILE DIN CATEGORIA TA PREFERATA: URMARESTE-NE

Central Bank Governor Isarescu: Modification in ROBOR depends on market conditions

captura TV
Mugur Isarescu

The impact of increasing the monetary policy interest is minor in terms of 3-month and 6-month ROBOR, says Mugur Isarescu, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR). 


"The effect on the market may be slightly special, we do not see large interest movements. My duty is to convey that and to point out that the change in ROBOR, which is likely to occur, may fall at three months even below 2%, it will depend on market conditions. The impact is minor and therefore excessive media coverage needs to be slowed down," the BNR governor told a press conference. 

The National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board of Directors decided on Monday to increase the monetary policy rate to 2% per annum, from 1.75% per annum starting with January 9, 2018.

AGERPRES .


CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO



Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.