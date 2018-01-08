Central Bank Governor Isarescu: Modification in ROBOR depends on market conditions

The impact of increasing the monetary policy interest is minor in terms of 3-month and 6-month ROBOR, says Mugur Isarescu, Governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The effect on the market may be slightly special, we do not see large interest movements. My duty is to convey that and to point out that the change in ROBOR, which is likely to occur, may fall at three months even below 2%, it will depend on market conditions. The impact is minor and therefore excessive media coverage needs to be slowed down," the BNR governor told a press conference.The National Bank of Romania (BNR) Board of Directors decided on Monday to increase the monetary policy rate to 2% per annum, from 1.75% per annum starting with January 9, 2018.

AGERPRES .