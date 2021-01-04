Central bank's foreign exchange reserves climbed to EUR 37,379 million at end of December

Foreign exchange reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) rose 11.93 pct to EUR 37,379 million at 31 December, compared to EUR 33,393 million on 30 November 2020, according to a release of the central bank submitted on Monday, AGERPRES.

During the month, the following flows were recorded: EUR 7,038 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Finance's accounts (including the amounts resulting from the Ministry of Finance's Eurobond issues with a nominal value of EUR 2,500 million and from the loan granted by the European Commission under the SURE programme amounting to EUR 3,039 million), inflows into the European Commission's account and other.

Likewise, during December were recorded the following flows: EUR 3,052 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves (including those resulting from the decision to cut the minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions, starting with the 24 November - 23 December 2020 period, from 6 percent to 5 percent), interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value raised to EUR 5,138 million.

On 31 December 2020, Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 42,517 million, compared to EUR 38,447 million on 30 November 2020.

During January 2021, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 144 million.