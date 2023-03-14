Centre for training emergency response personnel from Romania and Ukraine inaugurated in Siret

The Centre for the specialised training of emergency response personnel from Romania and Ukraine was inaugurated on Tuesday in Siret, northern Suceava county, in the presence of Internal Affairs minister Lucian Bode, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, secretary of state Raed Arafat, and the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU) coordinator, general Dan Paul Iamandi.

The event was also attended by leaders of local authorities.

The investment in the Siret project, worth a total of about 5 million euros from European funds, involved the establishment of a training and preparation range, a helipad for night landings, as well as the construction of modular buildings, training rooms, offices, permanent accommodation for 30 trainees and sports fields.

There is also a firefighter training base, equipped with a laboratory for practical firefighting exercises, a training range, a pond for inflatable boat intervention exercises, an instruction tower, a sports hall and a maze to simulate the rescue of victims trapped in hard-to-reach places.