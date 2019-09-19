Cereal exports grow by 17.5 pct in Q1 of 2019

Romania exported, in the first six months of 2019, cereals worth 1.03 billion euro, a 17.5 pct increase over the similar period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

On the other hand, cereal imports clocked in at 195.9 billion euro (+22.9 pct), resulting in a trade surplus of 834.8 million euro.

Corn exports totaled 532.031 million euro, representing 1.5 pct of total exports, while wheat and maslin totaled 450.419 million euro (1.3 pct of total exports).

Of the total grain exports, 31.4 pct had as destination countries in the European Union, totaling 323.7 million euro. The main destinations in the EU were Italy (70.3 million euro), Germany (44.8 million euro) and Spain (36.8 million euro).

In what regards imports, approximately 94.3 pct (184.4 million euro) of them came from EU countries, especially Bulgaria (cereal imports worth 81 million euro), Hungary (57.2 million euro) and France (26 million euro).