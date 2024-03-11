Ceremony at Peles Castle, on 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany

A ceremony dedicated to the 144th anniversary of Romania's diplomatic relations with France and Germany took place on Monday in the Hall of Honour of Peles Castle in Sinaia resort, the event being hosted by the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, Her Majesty Margareta.

In her address, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown pointed out that France and Germany are among Romania's most important partners in the European Union and NATO, noting that the alliance between the three nations remains strong.

"King Carol I, the founder of the modern Romanian state, had close ties with France and Germany (...) Today, France and Germany play an essential role in the EU and NATO and are among Romania's most important partners in both alliances. (...) Ladies and gentlemen, the alliance between our three nations remains strong. And this alliance is reaffirmed literally every day. Our meeting is a tribute to the French Republic and the Federal Republic of Germany, especially to the French and German citizens living in our country. It is also a tribute to the many Romanians from Romania and the Republic of Moldova currently living in France and Germany," said Her Majesty Margareta.

In this context, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown also mentioned the current security crisis in Europe, thanking France and Germany for their contribution to NATO air policing operations over Romania.

German ambassador Peer Gebauer spoke about the cultural, economic and political relations with Romania, stressing the importance of the partnership between the two countries.

Our countries have long been EU partners and NATO allies. However, Russia's brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has made us realise even more clearly how important this partnership is for our common security in Europe. We are grateful to have Romania by our side as a close friend in these difficult times, said ambassador Peer Gebauer.

French ambassador Nicolas Warnery also highlighted, among other things, the support offered to Romania, together with other European partners, for its full accession to the Schengen area as soon as possible.