Cereomony on Year of Gratitude - on May 20; Iohannis: On this date there were held free elections

President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said he will declare 2019 as the Year of Gratitude, because the first free elections in Romania took place on May 20, in 1990.

"Next week I will declare the year 2019 as the Year of Gratitude, the year in which I want to show my gratitude for those who made possible the great change in December 1989, and some people who like to comment more said to me: but why are you starting in May then? I want to declare the year 2019 the Year of Gratitude, which will end in December with a great celebration of the Revolution of December 1989 and I will start from the moment of the first democratic vote in Romania. The first free elections in Romania took place on May 20, 1990. That's why I chose May," explained the head of the state, on the launch of his third volume "EU.RO - Europe, An Open Dialogue," which took place in Ploiesti.

The Presidential Administration on Tuesday announced that the head of state will declare 2019 as "The Year of Paying Homage to the Victims of Communism," with a public ceremony to take place on Monday at the Cotroceni Palace, in the context of the celebration of 30 years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989.

According to this source, the event will mark the beginning of a series of activities that are part of the President Klaus Iohannis's programme during the entire year.

Participating in the ceremony "30 Years since the Romanian Revolution of December 1989. 2019 - The Year of Paying Homage to the Victims of Communism" will participate former political detainees, dissidents, anti-communists, revolutionaries, successors of the families of the heroes who died in December 1989, representatives of the central public authorities, of the civil society, as well as journalists.

AGERPRES