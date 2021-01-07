INSP: 24,187 cases of acute respiratory infections recorded in the week Dec 28 - Jan 3

The total number of cases of acute respiratory infections was 24,187, between December 28 and January 3, 2020, nationwide, by almost 39pct down compared with the same period last year, informs on Thursday the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), according to AGERPRES.

According to the INSP, the total number of cases of acute respiratory infections (influenza, IACRS and pneumonia) was 39pct lower than in the same week of the previous year (39,657) and 12.4pct lower than in the previous week (27,633).

In the week of December 28 - January 3, 15 cases of influenza were reported nationwide, compared to 487 cases registered in the same week of the previous year.

No confirmed deaths from influenza virus have been reported and no new confirmed cases of influenza have been reported.

As of January 3, 1,697,583 people from at-risk groups have been vaccinated against influenza, with a vaccine distributed by the Ministry of Health.