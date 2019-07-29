CFA Romania analysts estimate depreciation of national currency in next 12 months to average of 4.82 lei/euro

CFA Romania financial analysts expect a depreciation of the national currency in the next 12 months, up to an average of the exchange rate of 4.8262 lei / euro, according to a statement issued by CFA Romania sent to AGERPRES on Monday.

In June 2019, CFA Romania's Macroeconomic Confidence Index decreased by 0.6 points compared to the previous month, to 50.9 points (compared to the same month of the previous year, the indicator increased by 7.2 points). This evolution was generated by the expectations component of the index.Thus, the current conditions indicator dropped by 2.2 points compared to the previous month, to 60.5 points (compared to the same month of the previous year, the current conditions indicator decreased by 1.4 points).The expectations indicator decreased by 2 points, to 46.1 points (compared to the same month of the previous year, the expectations indicator increased by 11.4 points).The CFA Romania Macroeconomic Confidence Index was first released by CFA Society Romania in May 2011, and it represents an indicator designed to quantify expectations of financial analysts on economic activity in Romania for a one-year time horizon. The survey based on which the indicator is calculated also includes questions regarding the assessment of the current macroeconomic conditions.CFA Romania is an association of investment professionals in Romania, mostly chartered financial analysts (CFA), a qualification administered by the CFA Institute of the US.