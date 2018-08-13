CFR 1907 Cluj tops the rankings after 4th round of 2018-2019 football edition's League I

The 4th round of the 2018-2019 League I football edition the matches of which took place Friday to Monday ended with the following results:
FC Botosani - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-1 (1-1)
CS Concordia Chiajna - FC Hermannstadt 2-0 (1-0)
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - Politehnica Iasi 3-0 (1-0)
AFC Dunarea Calarasi - Universitatea Craiova 1-3 (0-1)
FC Voluntari - CFR 1907 Cluj 1-2 (1-1)
CS Gaz Metan Medias - FCSB 1-3 (1-0)
FC Dinamo Bucharest - FC Viitorul Constanta 1-0 (1-0)
Ranking:
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P
1 CFR 1907 Cluj 4 2 2 0 5-3 8
2 FCSB 4 2 1 1 10-5 7
3 ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 1 1 5-2 7
4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 2 1 1 8-7 7
5 Gaz Metan Medias 4 2 1 1 7-7 7
6 FC Botosani 4 1 3 0 6-4 6
7 Astra Giurgiu 4 1 3 0 4-3 6
8 Universitatea Craiova 4 1 2 1 5-4 5
9 Dunărea Calarasi 4 1 2 1 3-4 5
11 Concordia Chiajna 4 1 1 2 5-5 4
12 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 1 2 3-3 4
13 FC Hermannstadt 4 1 1 2 2-5 4
13 Politehnica Iasi 4 0 2 2 1-8 2
14 FC Voluntari 4 0 1 3 3-7 1
Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.