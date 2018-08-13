 
     
CFR 1907 Cluj tops the rankings after 4th round of 2018-2019 football edition's League I

The 4th round of the 2018-2019 League I football edition the matches of which took place Friday to Monday ended with the following results: 


FC Botosani - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-1 (1-1) 
CS Concordia Chiajna - FC Hermannstadt 2-0 (1-0) 
ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - Politehnica Iasi 3-0 (1-0) 
AFC Dunarea Calarasi - Universitatea Craiova 1-3 (0-1) 
FC Voluntari - CFR 1907 Cluj 1-2 (1-1) 
CS Gaz Metan Medias - FCSB 1-3 (1-0) 
FC Dinamo Bucharest - FC Viitorul Constanta 1-0 (1-0) 

Ranking: 
Position Team G W D L GF-GA P 
1 CFR 1907 Cluj 4 2 2 0 5-3 8 
2 FCSB 4 2 1 1 10-5 7 
3 ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 1 1 5-2 7 
4 Dinamo Bucharest 4 2 1 1 8-7 7 
5 Gaz Metan Medias 4 2 1 1 7-7 7 
6 FC Botosani 4 1 3 0 6-4 6 
7 Astra Giurgiu 4 1 3 0 4-3 6 
8 Universitatea Craiova 4 1 2 1 5-4 5 
9 Dunărea Calarasi 4 1 2 1 3-4 5 
11 Concordia Chiajna 4 1 1 2 5-5 4 
12 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 1 2 3-3 4 
13 FC Hermannstadt 4 1 1 2 2-5 4 
13 Politehnica Iasi 4 0 2 2 1-8 2 
14 FC Voluntari 4 0 1 3 3-7 1 

Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.

