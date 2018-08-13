CFR 1907 Cluj tops the rankings after 4th round of 2018-2019 football edition's League I

The 4th round of the 2018-2019 League I football edition the matches of which took place Friday to Monday ended with the following results:

FC Botosani - AFC Astra Giurgiu 1-1 (1-1)CS Concordia Chiajna - FC Hermannstadt 2-0 (1-0)ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe - Politehnica Iasi 3-0 (1-0)AFC Dunarea Calarasi - Universitatea Craiova 1-3 (0-1)FC Voluntari - CFR 1907 Cluj 1-2 (1-1)CS Gaz Metan Medias - FCSB 1-3 (1-0)FC Dinamo Bucharest - FC Viitorul Constanta 1-0 (1-0)Ranking:Position Team G W D L GF-GA P1 CFR 1907 Cluj 4 2 2 0 5-3 82 FCSB 4 2 1 1 10-5 73 ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 4 2 1 1 5-2 74 Dinamo Bucharest 4 2 1 1 8-7 75 Gaz Metan Medias 4 2 1 1 7-7 76 FC Botosani 4 1 3 0 6-4 67 Astra Giurgiu 4 1 3 0 4-3 68 Universitatea Craiova 4 1 2 1 5-4 59 Dunărea Calarasi 4 1 2 1 3-4 511 Concordia Chiajna 4 1 1 2 5-5 412 FC Viitorul Constanta 4 1 1 2 3-3 413 FC Hermannstadt 4 1 1 2 2-5 413 Politehnica Iasi 4 0 2 2 1-8 214 FC Voluntari 4 0 1 3 3-7 1Legend: G - games, W - wins, D - draws, L - losses, GF - goals forward, GA - goals against, P - points.