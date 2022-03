CFR Calatori (National Railway Company) on Sunday morning provided a train of the 12,605 type, with 8 wagons to help 450 refugees who entered Romania on board of a CFM train (from the Republic of Moldova), informs the company.

The refugees left the Iasi City at 8:35 am with its estimated time of arrival in the Bucharest North railway station at 3:25 pm, Agerpres.ro informs.

Foreign citizens coming from Ukraine travel for free on the Romanian territory with CFR Calatori, the same source states.