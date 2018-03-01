CFR cancels 46 trains on Friday morning

Railway operator CFR Passengers canceled 46 trains on Friday morning due to unfavorable weather conditions, stating however that there are no trains blocked, and traffic is open on all railways, according to the data posted on the Facebook page of the company.

"Trains are gradually entering their normal traffic schedules. At this hour (8:00 am) traffic is open on all railways, there are no trains blocked, the traffic being further adapted to winter conditions," the company said.On the other hand, CFR Passengers announces that some more trains will be canceled on Friday.

AGERPRES .