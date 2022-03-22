CFR Cluj ranks first after Football League I after second round of play-off/play-out matches

CFR Cluj is leading Football League I after the second round of play-off/play-out matches, Friday through Monday.

Results:

Play-off

FC Voluntari - Universitatea Craiova 3-1 (1-0)

FC Farul Constanta - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-0

FC Arges - FC FCSB 2-3 (1-1)

Play-out

AFC Botosani - AFC UTA Arad 1-0 (1-0)

CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC U Craiova 1948 0-2 (0-1)

FC Academica Clinceni - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-1 (0-0)

FC Dinamo Bucharest - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 0-0

CS Mioveni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 1-0 (1-0)

The final ranking of the regular season:

Place Team M V E I GM-GP P

1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 76

2 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 62

3 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 54

4 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 48

5 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 48

6 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47

....................................................................................................................

7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 46

8 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 40

9 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 40

10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 39

11 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 35

12 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 33

13 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 29

14 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 17

15 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 14

16 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2

Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized with 22 points by the the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Disciplinary Commission.

Play-off rankings

Place Team M V E I GM-GP P

1 CFR Cluj 2 1 1 0 3-1 42

2 FCSB 2 2 0 0 5-2 37

3 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 0 1 4-3 30

4 FC Voluntari 2 1 0 1 4-4 27

5 Farul 2 0 1 1 0-2 25

6 FC Arges 2 0 0 2 2-6 24

Play-out rankings

Place Team M V E Î GM-GP P

1 FC Botosani 2 2 0 0 6-0 29

2 Rapid 2 2 0 0 4-1 26

3 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 1 0 3-1 24

4 UTA 2 1 0 1 3-1 23

5 FC U Craiova 1948 2 1 1 0 2-0 21

6 Chindia Targoviste 2 0 1 1 0-1 19

7 CS Mioveni 2 1 0 1 2-3 18

8 Dinamo 2 0 1 1 1-3 10

9 Academica Clinceni 2 0 0 2 0-4 7

10 Gaz Metan Medias 2 0 0 2 0-7 -1

Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized with 2 points by the FRF Disciplinary Commission.

FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefited from having their scores rounded.

Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.