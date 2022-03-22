CFR Cluj ranks first after Football League I after second round of play-off/play-out matches

CFR Cluj is leading Football League I after the second round of play-off/play-out matches, Friday through Monday.
Results:
Play-off
FC Voluntari - Universitatea Craiova 3-1 (1-0)
FC Farul Constanta - FC CFR 1907 Cluj 0-0
FC Arges - FC FCSB 2-3 (1-1)
Play-out
AFC Botosani - AFC UTA Arad 1-0 (1-0)
CS Gaz Metan Medias - FC U Craiova 1948 0-2 (0-1)
FC Academica Clinceni - FC Rapid Bucharest 0-1 (0-0)
FC Dinamo Bucharest - ACS Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 0-0
CS Mioveni - AFC Chindia Targoviste 1-0 (1-0)
The final ranking of the regular season:
Place Team M V E I GM-GP P
1 CFR Cluj 30 24 4 2 48-16 76
2 FCSB 30 18 8 4 54-28 62
3 Universitatea Craiova 30 16 6 8 55-29 54
4 FC Arges 30 14 6 10 28-22 48
5 Farul 30 14 6 10 42-21 48
6 FC Voluntari 30 13 8 9 31-27 47
....................................................................................................................
7 FC Botosani 30 11 13 6 33-28 46
8 UTA 30 9 13 8 24-20 40
9 Rapid 30 9 13 8 34-31 40
10 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 30 9 12 9 33-29 39
11 Chindia Targoviste 30 8 11 11 23-23 35
12 FC U Craiova 1948 30 8 9 13 31-35 33
13 CS Mioveni 30 6 11 13 19-36 29
14 Dinamo 30 4 5 21 24-66 17
15 Academica Clinceni 30 3 5 22 21-64 14
16 Gaz Metan Medias 30 6 6 17 21-46 2
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized with 22 points by the the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) Disciplinary Commission.
Play-off rankings
Place Team M V E I GM-GP P
1 CFR Cluj 2 1 1 0 3-1 42
2 FCSB 2 2 0 0 5-2 37
3 Universitatea Craiova 2 1 0 1 4-3 30
4 FC Voluntari 2 1 0 1 4-4 27
5 Farul 2 0 1 1 0-2 25
6 FC Arges 2 0 0 2 2-6 24
Play-out rankings
Place Team M V E Î GM-GP P
1 FC Botosani 2 2 0 0 6-0 29
2 Rapid 2 2 0 0 4-1 26
3 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe 2 1 1 0 3-1 24
4 UTA 2 1 0 1 3-1 23
5 FC U Craiova 1948 2 1 1 0 2-0 21
6 Chindia Targoviste 2 0 1 1 0-1 19
7 CS Mioveni 2 1 0 1 2-3 18
8 Dinamo 2 0 1 1 1-3 10
9 Academica Clinceni 2 0 0 2 0-4 7
10 Gaz Metan Medias 2 0 0 2 0-7 -1
Note: Gaz Metan Medias was penalized with 2 points by the FRF Disciplinary Commission.
FC Voluntari, Sepsi OSK, Chindia, CS Mioveni and Dinamo benefited from having their scores rounded.
Legend: G - games, V - victories, E - equals, D - defeats, SG - scored goals, RG - received goals, P - points.