Chairman of NATO's Military Committee: Alliance continues long-term investment in Western Balkans

NATO continues to invest in the long term, making a commitment in the Western Balkans, Chairman of NATO's Military Committee, Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach told a news conference delivered jointly with Romania's Chief of Defence Staff, General Nicolae Ciuca, at the end of the Balkan Countries Chiefs of Defence Conference on military cooperation which took place in Bucharest.

The common interest and the desire for peace and prosperity in the region is what motivates this investment. Democratic values, the rule of law, national reforms and good neighborly relations - all these are vital to regional security. We know that there are parties that want to interfere and destabilize the region, but foreign interference with the local democratic processes is unacceptable. This could include hacking, misinformation and other forms of destabilization. We shouldn't underestimate the effect of misinformation on our societies. In the long run, it can erode confidence in our democracy and free media, said Stuart Peach.

He also praised Romania's contribution to "democracy, open society and free media", stating that NATO is determined to help the countries in the region implement reforms.

NATO's most senior military officer also said that "regional security and stability cannot exist in isolation" and mentioned that Romania marks the 15th anniversary of its NATO membership.

In his turn, General Nicolae Ciuca spoke about the subjects approached at the conference. "The agenda of the forum covered topics related to how the Balkan countries' armed forces are working together on common projects, based on common interests, the continuation of the joint training of our troops, with the aim of increasing the level of interoperability," he said.

The Chief of Defence Staff also offered condolences to the family of the Romanian killed in the recent terrorist attack in Kabul.