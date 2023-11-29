Chamber adopts draft granting rights to ethnically persecuted

On Wednesday, MPs adopted by a majority vote the draft law amending and supplementing Government Ordinance No. 105/1999 on granting certain rights to persons persecuted by the regimes established in Romania from 6 September 1940 to 6 March 1945 for ethnic reasons and establishing certain budget measures.

The purpose of the draft law is to amend and supplement Government Ordinance No. 105/1999 so that the monthly allowances granted under Government Ordinance No. 105/1999 do not affect the income ceilings according to which the rents for housing in the state housing fund, scholarships for pupils and students and social aid are determined, are not taxable and are not taken into account in determining other rights under the law, and may be cumulated with any category of pension. At the same time, the number of free return journeys is increased from 6 to 12, annually, on the Romanian railway, class I, by road transportation means or, if necessary, by river transportation means, at the choice of the person concerned. Within the number of journeys established for the holder, the holder may also offer free travel for one person to accompany and assist him/her during the journey.

The bill was adopted by the Senate in October, the Chamber of Deputies being the decision-making body in this case.