Chamber defeats simple motion against HelathMin Voiculescu

At a plenary meeting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies defeated, 140 to 161 and one abstention, a simple motion against the health minister tabled by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), according to AGERPRES.

Under the regulations, it takes a majority of attending lawmakers for a simple motion to be successful.

The simple motion called "Incompetence and lack of commitment kill! Vlad Voiculescu, a danger to the health and life of Romanians," signed by 109 PSD lawmakers, was considered by the Chamber at a sitting on Monday, when PSD MPs showed up carrying black banners demanding the resignation of Vlad Voiculescu.

In the motion, PSD demands the resignation of Voiculescu arguing that in the time since his inauguration they saw "that much incoherence, lack of professionalism and commitment as has not been seen in the last 30 years."