Chamber of Deputies' Ciolacu: Women are mother, wife, family accountant; It is a heavy responsibility

President of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, said on Monday that women in Romania fulfill several roles - mother, wife, family accountant -, 'a heavy responsibility', especially in a period dominated by major social crises.

"I know that it is not easy to be a woman in Romania and besides the role of mother and wife to play also the role of true family accountant. A heavy responsibility, especially in a period dominated by major social crises as in the last 2-3 years, with pandemic and war, who have been pressing more and more strongly on the shoulders of women. (...) Let me be respectfully bow in front of all women entrepreneurs from this country and telling them that we, we owe them. I come before you not only as a man, but also as a politician, leader of a party for which gender equality, as well as equality, represents a fundamental value of the modern left, "Ciolacu told Gala -" Women in Economy - Day by Day Heroes. "

He added that only if one succeeds in removing social-economic barriers between the employment opportunities and the reward for work between women and men "can we hope for a fair development of our society."

"I am convinced that it is the time that we, the men, recognize that we were too conservative and lost too much time. (...) Together with our partners, at the end of last year, we submitted a draft law by which 30% of the candidates on the lists in the local elections are women. Also, 30% of the places on the board of directors to be held by the ladies (.. .) I am convinced that gender equality is an objective that is reached only by finding solutions to acute problems related to education, demography or social cohesion. (...) I know that we are a society in which the men occupy, both in politics, as well as in business, most top positions and I tell you honestly not to wait for men to move aside. I urge you to act as the first woman of colour to have become a US Congresswoman said - if they did not make room for you at the table, come with the folding chair, "said Ciolacu. AGERPRES